Here Are the Real, Definitely Not Fake Untouched Justin Bieber Calvin Klein Photos

This week, Calvin Klein unveiled their photoshoot with America’s favorite manboy, Justin Drew Bieber. It sent Beliebers everywhere into a tizzy, what with his perfectly chiseled hairless pectoral muscles and rippling, tattooed biceps. Not to mention his plump, yet firm nether regions, tucked away securely behind his white Calvin Klein™ boxer briefs.



But today, the allegedly original untouched photos surfaced via BreatheHeavy.com which shows a thinner, paler, much less beefy Biebs. Surely, these photos would take the wind out of the sails of the diehard fans. IF they were the real photos. But they’re not. Noisey has EXCLUSIVELY obtained the REAL untouched Justin Bieber Calvin Klein photos. There is no doubt that this photo of the #BieberBulge is the most real and not fake thing there can be.

Check it out for yourself below, if you dare. Lookin’ good, Biebs…

#BIEBERBULGE UPDATE: Now Bieber’s legal team has bullied BreatheHeavy.com into issuing a retraction, holding firm to the claim that the Calvin Klein photo, which is definitely not at all suspiciously enlarged and heavily shaded around the bis, tris, pecs, lats, glutes, and dong is 100% real. They even went so far as to quote his personal trainer and grown man who has to comment on the size of a bulge for a living, Patrick Nilsson, who said: “I can definitely confirm that he is a well-endowed guy. I sound weird saying that, but yes.” Not weird at all, Patrick! Except that our photo below, which Noisey obtained exclusively through a legitimate means that is definitely not Photoshop has still not been challenged as being the REAL photo…