Here Are the Results From Australia’s Review of the National Disability Insurance Scheme

A review into the National Disability Insurance Scheme – a provider that supports more than 600,000 Australians living with disabilities – has recommended “urgent fixes” in order for the agency to be sustainable in the future.

The 329-page report recommended 26 changes to be enacted over the next five years. It follows a year-long inquiry into the NDIS, which was initially called over concerns that the scheme had become an “oasis in the desert” for people with disability. The review found that costs for services had been growing at an unfeasible rate.

Among these 26 recommendations was the proposal to remove “access lists” and instead allow entry based on “significant functional impairment and need”.

Access lists, which provide automatic entry into the insurance scheme, are being criticised for “inequity”, where some participants were automatically eligible, while others weren’t. Therefore, the recommendation found that access should be granted depending on the impact of the disability on a person’s life.

The review’s co-chair Bruce Bonyhady and Lisa Paul said the proposed reform would enforce “a complete rethink” of operations.

“We must return to the principle that NDIS eligibility is based first and foremost on functional impairment rather than medical diagnosis,” they said.

“We must ensure the NDIS experience is centred around the whole person and their disability-related support needs.”

The review recommended more investment in disability support services for children with developmental delays in mainstream health and education settings, saying that the “gap between those inside and outside the NDIS is unfair”.

Governments are also being urged to take steps to fix serious workforce shortages, by trialling methods to attract and keep workers.

Another recommendation made included the condition that all providers should be enrolled or registered, as well as a new approach to psychosocial disability and mental health and an updated pricing framework.

Many of these new suggestions are designed to ensure there is more support available to the estimated 4.4 million Australians with disabilities, who are not currently on the NDIS.

The NDIS Minister Bill Shorten said the full government response would be released in 2024.

_See more from Australia Today on vice.com and on TikTok.

_

_Adele is the Junior Writer & Producer for VICE AU/NZ. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter here.

Read more from VICE Australia and subscribe to our weekly newsletter, This Week Online._