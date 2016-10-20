Here Is the Bon Iver/Rick Roll Mashup You’ve Been Waiting For

​Getting Rick Rolled happens to the best of us. Even the smartest of internet users will occasionally click a link and be startled by the abrupt intro to Rick Astley’s 1987 hit, “Never Gonna Give You Up.” It’s like a mind-trick we are all powerless against. Similarly, even the best of us will find ourselves mumbling along to Bon Iver’s “Holocene” once in a while. The indie rock classic will get stuck in your head when you’re cruising the vinyl section of Williamsburg’s Urban Outfitters (get it, because that’s where the HIPSTERS hang out and it is fun to mock them according to their outdated stereotypes!). Well, someone has combined these two songs, thus narrowing down the things that will get stuck in your head. Hear the mashup below courtesy of DJ Cummerbund, complete with a video. And let us tell you, you’ve never Holo-seen anything like it! (We’re so sorry.) Now someone please mash “Skinny Love” up with “Gangnam Style.” My my my, Oppa Oppa Oppa Gangnam Style!