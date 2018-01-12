Here’s the Porn That Women Watched in 2017

This article originally appeared on VICE Quebec.

We live in an age where nothing is really private. Even when your door is closed and your curtains are drawn, metadata sees everything. Which means porn sites can paint a fairly accurate picture of what motivates us women to, uh, polish the jewels or whatever.

Videos by VICE

Pornhub recently posted a bizarre compilation of pornographic trends from the past year, and, unchallenged for three years, lesbian porn has ignited the passions of the most users in 2017.

Interestingly, the term is at the top of the most popular searches, but when looking at the stats broken down by gender, we see that women are proportionally much more attracted to lesbian porn than men (a gap of 197 percent).

According to Pornhub, just over a quarter of visitors to the site are actually women. Let’s take a look at what else interests these ladies:

We see that women really turn women on. “Lesbian,” “lesbians scissoring,” “lesbian threesome,” “cheerleader,” and “squirting” respectively rank first, second, 10th, 11th and 15th in the list of the most popular search terms. And among pornstars, Kim Kardashian apparently seduces the most women.

Psychologist Laurie Betito, a sex therapist and director of the Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center, puts these results into perspective by pointing out that, “for women who have a slight fantasy or curiosity, lesbian porn can safely explore this part of their sexuality. And of course, for lesbian and lesbian women, it’s the obvious choice.”

Besides lesbian porn, we note that women are particularly fond of videos of threesomes, hentai, Japanese porn, rough sex and gang bangs, in that order.

Men, on the other hand, are more fascinated by what is directly or indirectly related to the family, with the MILFs, stepmothers, mothers and half-sisters in fist, second, fifth and eighth places in the men’s search list.

For what is particularly trendy this year, we see that searches for cheerleaders have made a huge jump of 1019 percent among women, while the popularity of women’s porn has risen by 350 percent.

Meanwhile, men appear to a passion for fidget spinners porn. 2017 was an interesting year.

Pornhub gets 800 searches every second. The site likes to create funny parallels to show how much the world is masturbating thanks to its platform. This is how we come to the conclusion that the amount of porn data seen in 2017 would be enough to fill the memory of all the iPhones in use on the planet.

And end to end, the whole world looked at the equivalent of 68 years of porn in 2017. That’s almost how old Peter Mansbridge is—something to meditate on in 2018.

Justine de l’Église is on Twitter.