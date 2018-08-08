Here’s 2 Chainz Trying Some $3 Million Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality is all the rage these days, but it can be hella expensive to create. During this week’s episode of Most Expensivest about the future of entertainment, 2 Chainz tries out some of the priciest VR around: an immersive 12-minute movie called “Raising a Ruckus” that cost over 3 million dollars to produce. But that wasn’t the total price tag. To properly watch the movie, you have to sit in a motion controlled D-Box chair costing around $5,000-10,000, wear a $600 V.R. headset, and put on a pair of headphones (it’s BYOH). Even though it’s a family-friendly animation about twins riding dinosaurs, the moment 2 Chainz put the headset on, he started acting like he was a football fan watching his team play the Super Bowl. But to be fair, no one is going to deny that this virtual reality experience isn’t “cool as hell.”

