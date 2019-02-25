Here’s a Complete List of the 2019 Academy Award Winners

The 91st Oscars was a boring but mercifully short ceremony, save for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s extremely horny performance and that magnificent hug, but at least it managed to avoid being the total shitshow that it seemed destined to be.
Still, Green Book managed to win for Best Picture, Rami Malek’s fake teeth somehow earned him Best Actor, and Yalitza Aparicio didn’t take home Best Actress—though she did make history as a nominee and at least she lost out to the hilarious Olivia Colman in The Favourite. There weren’t a ton of upsets or surprises this year, as much as we hoped for a La La Land-style mistake where they accidentally meant to give Roma the Best Picture statuette. There’s always next year, though chances are that the academy will just snub another brilliant film since that’s how these things seem to work. Whatever.
In any case, here’s a rundown of every film that managed to nab an Oscar for their fireplace mantles at this year’s Academy Awards.
Best Picture:
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Actor in a Leading Role:
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Actress in a Leading Role:
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Actor in a Supporting Role:
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Actress in a Supporting Role:
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Directing:
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Animated Feature Film:
Incredibles 2, Brad Bird
Isle of Dogs, Wes Anderson
Mirai, Mamoru Hosoda
Ralph Breaks the Internet; Rich Moore, Phil Johnston
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman
Animated Short Film:
Animal Behaviour; Alison Snowden, David Fine
Bao, Domee Shi
Late Afternoon, Louise Bagnall
One Small Step; Andrew Chesworth, Bobby Pontillas
Weekends, Trevor Jimenez
Writing (Adapted Screenplay):
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs; Joel Coen, Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman; Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me?; Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born; Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters
Writing (Original Screenplay):
The Favourite; Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
First Reformed, Paul Schrader
Green Book; Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
Vice, Adam McKay
Cinematography:
Cold War; Lukasz Zal
The Favourite, Robbie Ryan
Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
A Star Is Born, Matthew Libatique
Documentary (Feature):
Free Solo; Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi
Hale County This Morning, This Evening, RaMell Ross
Minding the Gap, Bing Liu
Of Fathers and Sons, Talal Derki
RBG; Betsy West, Julie Cohen
Documentary (Short Subject):
Black Sheep, Ed Perkins
End Game; Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman
Lifeboat, Skye Fitzgerald
A Night at the Garden, Marshall Curry
Period. End of Sentence.; Rayka Zehtabchi
Short Film (Live Action):
Detainment, Vincent Lambe
Fauve, Jeremy Comte
Marguerite, Marianne Farley
Mother, Rodrigo Sorogoyen
Skin, Guy Nattiv
Foreign Language Film:
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Film Editing:
BlacKkKlansman, Barry Alexander Brown
Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman
Green Book, Patrick J. Don Vito
The Favourite, Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Vice, Hank Corwin
Sound Editing:
Black Panther; Benjamin A. Burtt, Steve Boeddeker
Bohemian Rhapsody, John Warhurst
First Man; Ai-Ling Lee, Mildred Iatrou Morgan
A Quiet Place; Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl
Roma; Sergio Diaz, Skip Lievsay
Sound Mixing:
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Production Design:
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Music (Original Score):
BlacKkKlansman, Terence Blanchard
Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson
If Beale Street Could Talk, Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs, Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns; Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman
Music (Original Song):
“All the Stars” — Black Panther
“I’ll Fight” — RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” — Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow” — A Star Is Born
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” — The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Makeup and Hairstyling:
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Costume Design:
Mary Zophres, Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther
Sandy Powell, The Favourite
Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns
Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots
Visual Effects:
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
