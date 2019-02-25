Here’s a Complete List of the 2019 Academy Award Winners

The 91st Oscars was a boring but mercifully short ceremony, save for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s extremely horny performance and that magnificent hug, but at least it managed to avoid being the total shitshow that it seemed destined to be.

Still, Green Book managed to win for Best Picture, Rami Malek’s fake teeth somehow earned him Best Actor, and Yalitza Aparicio didn’t take home Best Actress—though she did make history as a nominee and at least she lost out to the hilarious Olivia Colman in The Favourite. There weren’t a ton of upsets or surprises this year, as much as we hoped for a La La Land-style mistake where they accidentally meant to give Roma the Best Picture statuette. There’s always next year, though chances are that the academy will just snub another brilliant film since that’s how these things seem to work. Whatever.

In any case, here’s a rundown of every film that managed to nab an Oscar for their fireplace mantles at this year’s Academy Awards.

Best Picture:

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actress in a Leading Role:

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Actress in a Supporting Role:

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Directing:

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Animated Feature Film:

Incredibles 2, Brad Bird

Isle of Dogs, Wes Anderson

Mirai, Mamoru Hosoda

Ralph Breaks the Internet; Rich Moore, Phil Johnston

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Animated Short Film:

Animal Behaviour; Alison Snowden, David Fine

Bao, Domee Shi

Late Afternoon, Louise Bagnall

One Small Step; Andrew Chesworth, Bobby Pontillas

Weekends, Trevor Jimenez

Writing (Adapted Screenplay):

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs; Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman; Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me?; Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born; Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters

Writing (Original Screenplay):

The Favourite; Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

First Reformed, Paul Schrader

Green Book; Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

Vice, Adam McKay

Cinematography:

Cold War; Lukasz Zal

The Favourite, Robbie Ryan

Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

A Star Is Born, Matthew Libatique

Documentary (Feature):

Free Solo; Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Hale County This Morning, This Evening, RaMell Ross

Minding the Gap, Bing Liu

Of Fathers and Sons, Talal Derki

RBG; Betsy West, Julie Cohen

Documentary (Short Subject):

Black Sheep, Ed Perkins

End Game; Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman

Lifeboat, Skye Fitzgerald

A Night at the Garden, Marshall Curry

Period. End of Sentence.; Rayka Zehtabchi

Short Film (Live Action):

Detainment, Vincent Lambe

Fauve, Jeremy Comte

Marguerite, Marianne Farley

Mother, Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Skin, Guy Nattiv

Foreign Language Film:

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Film Editing:

BlacKkKlansman, Barry Alexander Brown

Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman

Green Book, Patrick J. Don Vito

The Favourite, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Vice, Hank Corwin

Sound Editing:

Black Panther; Benjamin A. Burtt, Steve Boeddeker

Bohemian Rhapsody, John Warhurst

First Man; Ai-Ling Lee, Mildred Iatrou Morgan

A Quiet Place; Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl

Roma; Sergio Diaz, Skip Lievsay

Sound Mixing:

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Production Design:

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Music (Original Score):

BlacKkKlansman, Terence Blanchard

Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson

If Beale Street Could Talk, Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs, Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns; Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

Music (Original Song):

“All the Stars” — Black Panther

“I’ll Fight” — RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” — Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow” — A Star Is Born

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” — The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Makeup and Hairstyling:

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Costume Design:

Mary Zophres, Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther

Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns

Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots

Visual Effects:

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

