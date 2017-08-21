Here’s a Full Radiohead Benefit Set Featuring Rare Fan Favourites

Central Italy has been hit by several earthquakes since last spring, causing extensive damage to towns and claiming hundreds of lives. To help out, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood played a unique, unplugged duo set in the affected town of Macerata. There they threw a bone to their diehard fans by pulling out some rare, little-played songs like “Faust Arp,” “A Wolf at the Door,” and the still-unreleased “Follow Me Around.”

Radiohead, specifically Thom Yorke, has come under fire recently for playing a show in Israel, a move considered at odds with Palestinian rights and the associated Boycott, Sanctions, Divestment movement. It’s especially confounding since Radiohead have a history of activism, playing the Tibetan Freedom Concert in 1998 and constantly advocating for climate change awareness. Despite the dustup over the performance, the band is evidently still committed to providing help when they can, as they proved in Italy last night. Watch fan-shot footage of the full Macerata concert below.