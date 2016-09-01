Here’s A Great New Run The Jewels Song For ‘GEARS OF WAR 4,’ A Game I Will Definitely Dislike

As we patiently wait for Run The Jewels third album, the duo has decided to deliver us a treat in the form of a great new song called “Panther Like A Panther.” Unfortunately, it’s for upcoming video game Gears of War 4, which is probably going to suck. Nevertheless, El-P and Killer Mike deliver solid verses over a sparse beat while the trailer teases a new ‘Horde mode’ which I’m sure will do nothing to fix the wall bouncing issues and the shotguns’ inconsistent hit-box spray which has plagued the series since the first iteration.

A new class system is also being introduced although I assume something of the sort appeared in the previous release of Judgement. I don’t know. I passed on that prequel because it seemed like an attempt to co-opt the first person button mapping of other tired game series Call of Duty with less than spectacular results. The mediocrity of the GOW 3 campaign prior also did nothing to boost my enthusiasm

Again, though, good song. For those who do enjoy this game, RTJ will be featured as playable multiplayer characters.

Jabbari was once violently gun-butted by a Boltek Pistol for 20 minutes. Follow or slander him on Twitter.