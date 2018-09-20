here’s a picture of harry styles holding a pig in the new gucci campaign

Singer-songwriter and occasional model Harry Styles returns to front his second Gucci campaign for Cruise 2019. Following the chicken-holding chip shop campaign of autumn/winter 18, the latest images see Harry surrounded by animals yet again — carrying a piglet, playing with kids, wearing a lamb as a scarf — only this time in the Mannerist gardens of a 16th-century Italian villa.

Set in the historic Villa Lante, near Viterbo in the north of Rome, we see fountains, ancient stone and classic Italian gardens run parallel to classic but vibrant Gucci tailoring. The serenity of the landscape, shot by photographer Glen Luchford, allows the patterning of the suits to come to the fore, while Harry’s playfulness is captured through his apparent ease in front of the camera.

Videos by VICE

The campaign drops across all media in November. By which point we’ll all be wearing lambs as scarves. Probably.