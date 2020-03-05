Good Morning! Here’s an ‘Egg Bong’ to Ruin Your Day

The subreddit r/TIHI, or Thanks, I Hate It, is a reliable source of cursed content—much which is admittedly only mildly cursed, like a video of Rowan Atkinson’s face spliced onto Charlize Theron’s body or Pikachu’s face replaced with an expression of ahegao.

Today, however, r/TIHI has truly delivered with the questionable phrase “egg bong” and the utterly cursed video associated with it. As uploaded by Reddit user u/SirBallBag, the egg bong video is, unfortunately, exactly what it sounds like: A person in a highlighter-yellow ski mask fills a bong with raw eggs, takes a big hit out of it, and then… well, you’ll have to see the ending for yourself.

And with that, folks, we’re going back to bed. That was definitely enough internet for one day.