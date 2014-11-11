Here’s a Robot Doing the ‘Karate Kid’ Crane Kick

Robotics engineers at Boston Dynamics have constructed Atlas, a 300-pound “high mobility, humanoid robot designed to negotiate outdoor, rough terrain,” according to their website. Now researchers at Florida Institute for Human Machine Cognition, known for their research into biomimicry, may have given the robot too much power: they’ve by taught it the ancient art of the Crane Kick from the classic 1984 popcorn flick, The Karate Kid.

Even though we’ve already got a robot that can mimic human drawing skills, we’d happily take after school Karate classes from a Mr. Miyagi Bot any day.

Visit the IHMC website or YouTube channel to see what other biologically-inspired experiments they’ve been up to.

h/t Fragmince

