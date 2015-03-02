Here’s a Taste of Maya Jane Coles’ First Album as Nocturnal Sunshine

Maya Jane Coles has a new album in the works–and it’ll be released under her dubstep alias Nocturnal Sunshine. Here’s “Take Me There,” the first taste of the dark, dubby future to come later in May.



“Nocturnal Sunshine? Never heard of her.”

Until this week, you’d be forgiven for professing your ignorance of Coles’ rather obscure, bass-driven alter-ego in such a manner. After all, Coles is strongly associated with today’s UK house scene–Nicki Minaj even sampled the smoldering groove from her track “What They Say” on “Truffle Butter.” Except for a few remixes and a well-reviewed EP back in 2010, Coles has barely released any material as Nocturnal Sunshine. Which makes this new direction into the depths of dub all the more exciting.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming album: according to the press release, the 12-track album will be called Nocturnal Sunshine and will feature Coles’ own vocals and artwork. “More of a cohesive artistic project than simply a record,” the LP will include collaborations with Chelou and Catnapp, as well as a re-release of the 2010 Nocturnal Sunshine track, “Can’t Hide the Way I Feel.” It promises to be dark, menacing, and “steeped in dance floor tradition.”

Look out for the album on May 25 on Coles’ label I/AM/ME, and pre-order it here.

Tracklist for Nocturnal Sunshine:

1. Intro (Holding On)

2. Believe ft. Chelou

3 It’s Alright

4. Take Me There

5. Drive

6. Footsteps

7. Down By The River ft. Catnapp

8. Bass Bin

9. Can’t Hide The Way I Feel

10. Intergalactic

11. Skipper

12. Hotel

