Here’s a Very Brief History of Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Starring in PUP Videos

In what’s sure to go down as a powerfully Canadian moment, Ontarian indie punk perseverers PUP have enlisted the talents of fellow Canuck and incredibly-named human being Finn Wolfhard (Mike from Stranger Things) for their new video “Sleep in the Heat.” The clip stars Wolfhard as a younger, fictionalized version of PUP singer/guitarist Stefan Babcock. There is much rocking out from the guitar-slinging Wolfhard before the video veers into a poignant examination of how important our pets are to us, especially if you’re a touring band trying to break even. It’s touching!

Astute viewers will note that this isn’t the first time Wolfhard and PUP have joined forces. The young actor played Babcock in the video for “Guilt Trip”​ in 2014, two years before Netflix propelled him to fame. The two videos now form a saga, meaning that it’s not long before the trilogy is completed and Finn Wolfhard becomes the Alicia Silverstone to PUP’s Aerosmith, minus navel piercings​. Watch the “Sleep in the Heat” video below.

