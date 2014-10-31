Here’s a Video of Taylor Swift Doing Rap Hands and Dancing to Iggy Azalea

It’s Friday afternoon and you’re not working because you’re thinking about how sweet that sexy hot dog costume you bought at Ricky’s is going to look tonight as you swag it out on the Lower East Side with all your number one friends, so take a moment and watch this video of Taylor Swift dancing to Iggy Azalea on Ryan Seacrest. She does rap hands. She dances. She… claps? To be honest this is probably exactly how I look when I dance to rap music, so I’m not going to pass too much judgement. If you need me, I’ll be over here listening to 1989 on repeat.