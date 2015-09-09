Here’s All The Weird Stuff We Overheard At Electric Zoo

With many of the world’s most high profile disc jockeys throwing down beats on stages modeled after terrifying sea creatures, there was a lot to take in at Electric Zoo this past Labor Day weekend in New York City. As block-rocking beats blared through seas of dancers adorned in everything from kandi to bright pink tutus, it’s easy to miss the little things being whispered right next to you.

So this year, instead of slaving over coveted track IDs and counting how many times which big-room DJ instructed the crowd to “put your fucking hands up the air!” (lost count), I decided to spend my time at the festival listening to some of the many things being verbally exchanged around me.

Yes, you’re correct—I got paid to creep. Here’s some of the weird shit I heard.





I feel like I’m like by myself with these glasses on! — [Heard from blond female sporting 3D glasses at the Riverside Stage, while EOTO dropped mutant bass to an afternoon crowd]

That guy Bernie, man, he really came outta nowhere. — [Heard outside Awakenings Tent, an interesting place to encounter political exchange]

Yo. I saw some shit. — [Heard via guy wearing tank top drinking energy beverage, while mimicking someone defecating on the ground.]



Excuse me, but that’s the most detailed Pikachu I’ve ever seen in my life!

[Heard in field behind main stage by man wearing fedora, who was feverishly complimenting a peer’s giant custom kandi pendent]

It’s fucking cool to play your own music!. [Alison Wonderland]

This music fucking sucks!!! — [Heard in crowd during Chemical Brothers]



Yo can we meet up with my girl? You’re gonna need infinite patience, she’s stubborn.

[Heard exchanged by two friends outside Sunday School tent]

Where’d you get that goat cheese from? [Heard exchanged between two guys, neither of which had any visible cheese.]

He said he’ll see us tomorrow? There’s no way we’re seeing him again, he’s faced. [Exchanged between a group of bros near misting station]

Should we smoke the other joint?

[Heard from same group of bros, in front of misting station, moments after previous statement.]

Aye aye captain! [Heard in response to 3LAU starting his set with Spongebob’s ‘Are you ready kids?’]

Put your fucking hands up! It’s not that hot outside [Alison Wonderland]



This is real life! Not phone life!

[Girl walking by taco truck, while on her phone]

You just stick in your finger, then have a bit of water. [Guy instructing his girlfriend on the art of the finger dip]

There are more attractive people in here than out there. [Heard in artist lounge backstage]

Rape my face, please just do it!

[Heard in crowd during The Chemical Brothers]

You can carry me out my legs aren’t working— [Heard leaving festival near main stage]



David Garber is creeping (professionally) on Twitter