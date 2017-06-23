Here’s Another Brand New Song from Grizzly Bear

Indie celebrates today as “Four Cypresses,” a third new song from Grizzly Bear, has emerged. The track is taken from Painted Ruins, which will be released on August 12, and is the band’s first album since Shields back in 2012.

The track follows in a similar vein to to the two we’ve heard so far, “Three Rings” and “Mourning Sound,” in that they’re broader and spacier than previous material—kind of like watercolors to Shields’ acrylics—though very much still Grizzly Bear through and through. Listen below and feel extremely at peace, but, like, in an indie way.

