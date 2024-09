Over the weekend on Noisey Beats 1, we premiered a new track called “Goddesses” from rapper Azad, the VP of the label Mind of a Genius, the folks that have brought you They., Klangstof, and Zhu. He’s about to release a project called A Very Emotional EP, which will come in early December. “Goddesses” is an introspective, lush single that will sound very good late at night. Listen to it below, and if you screwed up and missed Noisey Beats 1 this weekend, catch up right here.