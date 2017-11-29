Here’s Blink-182 Playing in a Living Room for Steve Aoki’s 40th Birthday

What do you get Steve Aoki—the man who has everything, to be sure—for his 40th birthday? A house plant? Something for the kitchen? Hm. Nah. How about… Blink-182 playing “What’s My Age Again?” in the living room of his close personal friend, billionaire Ron Burkle, to an audience of pals including Akon and Tara Reid? Ah yes, the perfect gift.

Steve turns 40 on Thursday (November 30), and last night, he had a birthday party which doubled as a fundraiser for his Aoki Foundation. Blink-182 shared the bill with T-Pain, and, thanks to the industrious people at TMZ, footage of part of Blink’s performance has emerged. It features Mark Hoppus changing the “nobody likes you when you’re 23” lyric to “nobody likes you when you’re 40, Steve!” You’ve got to admit, that’s pretty damn funny! In general, hearing mid-40s Blink-182 playing this song is kind of depressing, but it’s also a true banger in every sense, so it’s easy to get distracted from the existential dread.

Steve Aoki… happy birthday.

