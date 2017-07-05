Here’s Chance the Rapper with a Stevie Wonder Cover For NPR’s Tiny Desk

There are few things on this horrible planet more lovely than Chancelor Bennett, otherwise known as everyone’s fave Chance the Rapper, so imagine the loveliness levels of Chance’s instalment of the famously lovely NPR Tiny Desk concert series. As lovely as the sun pouring into your windows on a Saturday morning, I’d say.

Helpfully, however, you don’t have to imagine anymore, as Chance’s Tiny Desk has now arrived (after NPR staffers were caught offguard when he showed up to their building to play). It features a genuinely over-awed-seeming Chance declaring himself a “big fan” of the series, before playing the sweet Coloring Book track “Juke Jam,” a poem called “The Other Side” and a cover version of Stevie Wonder’s “They Won’t Go When I Go.” Obviously, it’s a glorious balm for just about any sadness, and Chance’s reverence for the Tiny Desk form only makes it more enjoyable.

Watch below and feel lifted, lighter somehow.



(Image via NPR)