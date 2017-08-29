Here’s “Day I Die,” Another New One From The National’s Upcoming Album

Today in ‘Bands Your Ex-Boyfriend Is Obsessed with But Never Believed You Could Also Be a Fan Of’ News: The National have released another song from their upcoming album Sleep Well Beast. “Day I Die” follows “Guilty Party” as the fourth track they’ve previewed from the record, and it’s a pulsing build of a song that propels forwards, in the manner that the band has become well known for. Looks like they’re batting a thousand, so far.

The track is accompanied by a pretty cool time-lapse video which captures the band preparing for a show in Paris earlier this summer, and along with what we’ve heard so far, it’s an intriguing set up for Sleep Well Beast, which we’ll hear on September 8.

