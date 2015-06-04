Here’s DJ Koze’s Edit of Portable’s “Surrender,” Fresh Off His Milestone DJ-Kicks Mix

If you couldn’t already tell from the turbaned photo above, DJ Koze is one of dance music’s greatest eccentrics. The German artist, who got his start as a hip-hop DJ, tucks his diverse musical output under several aliases. But his own name is reserved for stripped-down, melodic house and techno with a tinge of psychedelia. This June, it will be the longtime producer’s turn at the helm of iconic mix series DJ-Kicks for its milestone 50th installation. DJ Koze’s remix of Portable’s “Surrender” is the penultimate song on that mix, and its gentle, contemplative mood feels like falling into a bed of cushions—not a bad way to end a 70-minute romp through atmospheric hip-hop instrumentals, grating Berlin techno, and heavy dub edits. Look out for the full mix on June 17 via !K7.

