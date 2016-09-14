Here’s Donald Glover Singing Seal (Sort of) and Jamming Out with Reggie Watts on ‘James Corden’

Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, popped up on the The Late Late Show in support of his surrealist rap comedy-drama Atlanta and James Corden made sure to take advantage of Glover’s wide musical acumen. The two discussed the eternal mystery behind Seal’s “Kiss from a Rose,” namely: what the hell Seal is singing on that song? The mumbling duet between Glover and Corden as they try to figure it out is worth a watch, especially for their enthusiastic burst into the song’s chorus, which is the only part anyone knows, apparently.
Then there’s an impromptu jam session with Glover and Late Late Show bandleader Reggie Watts as Watts lays down a partially a capella funk beat for Glover to improvise over vocally. And then the dance moves begin. Gambino has the range, looks like. Watch both the Seal and jam session segments below.
Videos by VICE
Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.