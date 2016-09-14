Here’s Donald Glover Singing Seal (Sort of) and Jamming Out with Reggie Watts on ‘James Corden’

Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, popped up on the ​The Late Late Show ​in support ​of his ​surrealist rap comedy-drama ​Atlanta​ and James Corden made sure to take advantage of Glover’s wide musical acumen. The two discussed the eternal mystery behind Seal’s “Kiss from a Rose,” namely: what the hell Seal is singing on that song? The mumbling duet between Glover and Corden as they try to figure it out is worth a watch, especially for their enthusiastic burst into the song’s chorus, which is the only part anyone knows, apparently.

Then there’s an impromptu jam session with Glover and ​Late Late Show ​bandleader Reggie Watts as Watts lays down a partially a capella funk beat for Glover to improvise over vocally. And then the dance moves begin. ​Gambino has the range, looks like. Watch both the Seal and jam session segments below.

Videos by VICE

Phil Witmer i​​​s a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.​​

​