Here’s Every Word of Kendrick Lamar’s “i” Translated into Emojis

Good news for music fans who have trouble memorizing lyrics: artist Jesse Hill has given us a new reason to blast Kendrick Lamar’s single, “i,” on repeat with his latest, painstakingly translated emoji music video. This rendition of the Grammy-winning anthem about self-love comes following news of a whole new slew of emojis, and if the success of his past “Drunk in Love” video is any indication, we look forward to seeing Hill’s skills in action once he has access to a vastly expanded cast of characters.

Visit Jesse Hill’s YouTube channel for more emojified videos.

Videos by VICE

Related:

Read Obama’s Entire State of the Union Address in Emojis

Yung Jake Is Making Emoji Portraits of Celebrities

Author Translates All of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ into Emojis

[Best of 2014] The Year in Emojis