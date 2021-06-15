Here’s Everything Nintendo Announced at E3, Including a New Zelda Trailer

Nintendo started off its E3 Direct by showing Tekken’s Kazuya Mishima throwing Gannon off a cliff. The fighting game legend is coming to Smash Bros. Ultimate and it looks like he’s going to spend his time hurling everyone’s favorite characters off a cliff. After the grimer opener, Nintendo showed off a slate

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Videos by VICE

Nintendo teased a bunch of Zelda related stuff before getting to what everyone was here to see—the sequel to Breath of the Wild. The footage was brief but it showed Link exploring the skies above Hyrule and using his arm to channel strange new powers. He appeared to stop time and pass through solid matter.

Nintendo said it’s aiming for a 2022 release.



Metroid Dread

One of the biggest announcements was the first 2-D Metroid game in 19 years. Nintendo assured us it’s still working on the new Metroid Prime, but in the meantime it’s launching Metroid Dread. The Metroid formula has been iterated and imitated to popular acclaim in the last ten years but it’s been a long time since we’ve seen Samus explore a 2-D world on her own. We won’t have to wait much longer. Metroid Dread launches October 8, 2021.



WarioWare: Get It Together!

Wario is a fan favorite who began life as a villain who could torment Mario when Bowser was busy. Now he’s a beloved and grotesque anti-hero who peddles shovelware games in bulk. The WarioWare series is a delight, and it’s latest iteration is a co-op gaming coming soon to the Switch.



Shin Megami Tensei V

Shin Megami Tensei is a series where Japanese teenagers face off against demons in lengthy dungeons. It’s the consummate Japanese dungeon crawler, obsessed with making friends with demons and growing your powers by sacrificing little bits of yourself. The fifth installment of the series is coming to the Switch.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

We all love to see Ace Attorney throw a finger out and declare his objection. Now we get to see him do it in a historical setting. What’s not to love?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHqBQmVCFIk

Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp

Advance Wars is a strategy series that began on the Game Boy Advanced. Players take control of a nation at war. The bright primary colors suggest a simplicity that gives way to incredible depth. It’s been a while since a mainline Advance Wars game, but Nintendo is remastering the two originals and releasing them to the Switch