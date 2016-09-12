Here’s Everything That Happened at the Noisey Party With Section Boyz Last Night

What did you do last night? Watch an old episode of Friends on Putlocker with a nice cup of tea? Refresh your Twitter on loop while eating peanut butter straight out the jar? Sat and stared into space, did you? Counted your toes? Or were you at Kamio in Old Street with the rest of us, getting drenched in sweat and champagne and spit to the deep, clattering bass of Section Boyz, who played at our surprise Noisey party? Either way, it doesn’t really matter, because if you weren’t there you can see exactly what happened in a video of the show below, as well as a bunch of photos that we took on the night. And if you were there, you can re-live it all in said videos and photos.

