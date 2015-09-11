Here’s Everything You Can Hear from Disclosure’s New LP So Far

Disclosure‘s long-awaited second album, Caracal, is due out on the 25th of September, and it’s easily the most anticipated dance record in the latter half of 2015. While their stunning debut, Settle, put the guys on the map in a matter of weeks, catalyzed an unexpected UK garage revival, and thrust underground sounds into a sphere once reserved exclusively for pop music, an artist is often only as good as what they do after a big win, right?



Since they announced the new record, named after a mysterious jungle cat, the duo has steadily been gifting fans with new tracks and videos, building anticipation with a ticking time-bomb of rubbery basslines and belting hooks. As many of you already know, the album is also a virtual who’s-who of stars from mainstream music, with cameos from Lorde, The Weeknd, Sam Smith, and Miguel.

“Bang That”

First up in their string of singles was “Bang That,” a club-cut that came as a result of an interesting tale of music discovery, and a wildly unlikely sample.



2. “Holding On” (feat. Gregory Porter)

Next on the Lawrence docket was “Holding On,” a solid collaboration with Grammy-winning jazz singer Gregory Porter that toys the lines between gospel inflicted house and early 2000s UK garage.

3. “Omen” (feat. Sam Smith)

Third on their docket was a big one, featuring the guy who got exposed to the masses guesting on a Disclosure track (“Latch”) then went big and won an entire bushel of Grammys, Sam Smith. “Omen,” which included a pretty striking video, pretty much sounds like someone dropped a velvet smoking jacket into a vat of sexual synths and hit play. We’re not done though…you’re still with us right mate?

4. “Willing & Able” (feat. Kwabs)

Showcasing yet another collaborator, the up and coming UK crooner Kwabs, the guys released their fourth Caracaler, “Willing & Able,” a sultry slice of vocal deep house, dousing our membranes in slow burning grooves and subtle bass. Mmmm, delicious.

5. “Hourglass” (feat. LION BABE)





Wait, is the album seriously not out yet? Are they still going? Where can I buy my damn copy already?! Just yesterday, Guy and Howie released yet another track from the LP, featuring the effortless neo-soul of NYC outfit Lion Babe, who provide vocals on “Hourglass,” an impressive first guest feature for the group’s history. On this one, the guys up the MPH a bit, bringing club vibes, and the album’s release closer into our sights.

Will there be yet another piece of Caracal to invade our brains before the release date of September 25? Probably. But in the rare case that this is it before the record hits the shelves, just keep reading this article over and over again. Maybe you’ll come out of it just a little bit sexier. Or maybe just more hearing impaired.

