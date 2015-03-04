Here’s How Alesso Picked Up His Moves For ‘Cool’

If you haven’t seen Alesso’s new music video for “Cool” ft. Roy English, go do that below now. We’ll wait. OK, you’re back, great. Now here’s the thing: the video isn’t just a playful story about a nerdy high school student trying to woo his hot teacher’s affections. Nor is it solely a demonstration of Alesso’s previously-unknown talents for dancing like some hybrid Jackson-Timberlake. There’s a pretty cool backstory too. The whole thing was filmed in the Los Angeles high school that also served as the setting for Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” video and Grease, for starters. We’ll let this behind-the-scenes look into the making of “Cool,” which also stars director Emil Nava and Alesso’s choreographer, fill you in on the rest.

Alesso is on Facebook // Twitter // SoundCloud

Videos by VICE

“Cool” is available on iTunes and Spotify