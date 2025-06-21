Here’s How to Celebrate This Year’s Summer Solstice

It’s officially the summer solstice—when the sun reaches its highest point and daylight is at its longest stretch. This marks a great time for self-reflection, reconnection with nature, and celebration with loved ones. As the first day of summer kicks off, here’s what you should know about its cultural traditions and astrological importance.

What is the summer solstice?

According to NASA, a summer solstice occurs when the sun is positioned farthest north, or 23.5 degrees from the celestial equator.

“This point on the Earth is known as the Tropic of Cancer,” NASA reported. “The word solstice literally means ‘sun standing still’ … For the previous six months, the sun has appeared to migrate on a northerly course in the sky. At the moment of the solstice, that motion stops, and then the sun will begin to move south.”

The summer solstice is also the longest day of the year and the first day of summer in the northern hemisphere. Because of this, many people feel a jolt of excitement and a desire to get outside with their loved ones.

However, this particular solstice will pack some heavy emotional energy, according to astrologers. Regardless of your astrological sign, you’ll want to be prepared.

“The Sun in Cancer meets Jupiter this year, which brings a lot of emotional energy and expansion of personal boundaries,” said Tetiana Tsvil, astrologer at Nebula, a spiritual guidance platform.

“There’s a trapdoor: emotional overload,” Tsvil continued. “You should be mindful of the downsides of this combination: your emotionality may make you idealize people and your spontaneous decisions, and have unrealistic expectations.”

Right now, Tsvil added, avoid making any quick decisions. Think things through and wait for the emotional storm to pass. Instead, keep it light and carve out some time for yourself, too.

Celebrating the summer solstice

Various cultures and religions celebrate the summer solstice in different ways, from gathering with loved ones to performing a Sun Dance. In fact, Alaska even hosts a Midnight Sun Festival. Perhaps the most renowned place to celebrate the solstice, however, is at Stonehenge in the United Kingdom.

If you want to commemorate the day, call up your loved ones or schedule some alone time to prepare for the season—whichever feels best for you.

“This Summer Solstice is great for reflection, release, and some good inner housekeeping,” Tsvil said. “It’s time to let go of what drags you down, be it expectations, emotional baggage, or your obsession with fixing everyone else. Open your life for new energies, and celebrate this wonderful day wisely.”