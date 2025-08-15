Here’s How To Get Hogwarts Legacy on Switch 2 for Free

Crafty Nintendo Switch 2 owners have discovered a loophole to get Hogwarts Legacy for cheap on the portable console. Although the game’s upgraded version is currently on sale on the eShop, users have found a workaround to get the Switch 2 edition for cheap.

Players Are Using an Exploit to Buy the Hogwarts Legacy Switch 2 Edition On Sale

Screenshot: Nintendo, Portkey Games

Hogwarts Legacy Switch 2 edition is currently on sale for $41.99, which is 30% off its $59 price. However, sneaky players have discovered you can actually get the Harry Potter game for $20 if you use Nintendo’s own upgrade system against itself.

Videos by VICE

Users are purchasing the Nintendo Switch 1 version of Hogwarts Legacy on the eShop for $11.99 first, and then buying the $10 upgrade.

Doing the quick math, that is $22 for the Switch 2 edition of Hogwarts Legacy, which is half of the price the game is currently on sale for. This method is actually extremely easy as well, as you can do it directly through your Switch 2 console. Or you can even use the official eShop website. I tested it out myself and was able to obtain the game in just a few seconds.

For your convenience, here are the exact steps to get Hogwarts Legacy Switch 2 edition for cheap:

Step 1: Open up the eShop website and go to the Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch 1 edition page. Purchase it for $11.99.

Open up the eShop website and go to the Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch 1 edition page. Purchase it for $11.99. Step 2: After purchasing the game on your account, go to the Hogwarts Legacy Switch 2 Edition eShop store listing.

After purchasing the game on your account, go to the Hogwarts Legacy Switch 2 Edition eShop store listing. Step 3: The page should automatically change it’s price from $41.99 down to the $10 Switch 2 upgrade price. Purchase the upgrade.

The page should automatically change it’s price from $41.99 down to the $10 Switch 2 upgrade price. Purchase the upgrade. Step 4: Boot up your Switch 2 console and download Hogwarts Legacy Switch 2 edition, which will now be on your account.

Screenshot: Nintendo, Portkey Games

As I mentioned earlier, you can use the same steps above directly on your Switch 2 console. Just boot up the eShop app from your portable device and then go through the same purchase order to get the game on sale for $22.

However, some players have discovered an even bigger exploit that lets them get the base Switch 1 game for free.

Players Are Getting the Switch 1 edition for Free

Screenshot: Reddit

Over on the NintendoSwitch subreddit, a player revealed that you can actually get Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch 1 edition for free. According to the user, you can pick up the game at your local library and borrow it at no cost. After playing the game on your device, the Switch 2 upgrade system registers your console as already owning it. This then gives you access to the discount price.

Since this was posted, multiple users have tried the trick, and it works! So essentially, you get Hogwarts Legacy for free on Switch 1 and then only have to pay the $10 to upgrade it to the Switch 2 edition. While getting the improved Hogwarts Legacy edition isn’t technically free, it’s pretty close to it! I mean, getting a $60 game for $10 is basically a steal. And considering how expensive most Switch 2 games currently are, this is honestly a fantastic deal.

That said, I sadly don’t have a local library near me. So I just caved in and used the $22 workaround. That said, if you have a local library near you, it’s worth checking out. Believe it or not, most public libraries have an extensive catalog of Nintendo Switch 1 games you can borrow for free. And in the case of Hogwarts Legacy, it allows you to get the Switch 2 edition for just $10.

Pretty neat magic trick, I have to say!