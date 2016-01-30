Here’s How to Make the Best Grilled Cheese Ever

You may think you know how to make a grilled cheese. Sure, you do. Everyone starts their life thinking that their mom’s grilled cheese is the best one around. And that’s fair. There is something to be said for the nostalgic sense-memory of having something “just like Mom made it.” (Should you have a mom from Iowa like a certain MUNCHIES staffer, that means having mayo spread on both sides of the bread before it’s stuffed with Kraft cheese and thrown in the pan)

But you’re not a little baby anymore, and it’s time to graduate to bigger and better things, things that are just the way Matty made them. Matty Matheson, that is; our Keep It Canada host has previously shown us his next-level iterations of lasagna, mac ‘n’ cheese, lemon meringue pie, barbecue ribs—all the greatest things in life.

His grilled cheese is just as imperial: We’re talking thick, crusty bread with two kinds of cheese: Cheddar, and American (for that magical, melty processed factor). But then, we’re gonna pump up the volume and add onion, pickles, and bacon. Oh boy. Did we mention that this recipe is so easy, you can throw it together at 3 AM on a Thursday?

What you get: a creamy, smoky, tangy, grilled cheese that you’l never forget. Even your mom will change up her grilled cheese game after tasting this.