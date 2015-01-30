Here’s How to Turn Old Tweets into Computer-Generated Poetry

If you’ve ever felt that the poetic potential of your Twitter account has been egregiously undervalued, Poetweet (available in English and Portuguese) is the browser-based muse for you. The latest creation from b_arco, a contemporary art center in São Paulo, Poetweet searches through your original tweets and transforms them into computer-generated poetry.

All you have to do is enter your Twitter handle, choose between a sonnet, rondel, or the more esoteric indriso (two three-line stanzas, followed by two one-line stanzas), and wait for your poem to materialize. Raise a glass to the Dadaists too; the notion of the cut-up technique that undergirds Poetweet and Google Poetics began with them.

Videos by VICE

Perhaps the most addictive feature of Poetweet is that the user can generate poems from any public twitter handle. I tried out David Lynch’s—this is some refridgerator-worthy stuff, people.

Get your own tweet poem here.

Related:

A Beautiful Love Story Between Two Glitch Art Twitter Bots

A Twitter Bot Is Turning Image Uploads into Low-Poly Masterpieces

Yung Jake Is Making Emoji Portraits of Celebrities

This Invention Lets Your Pizza Tweet Every Time You Take a Bite