Here’s How Your Favorite DJs Said Goodbye to 2015 on Twitter

New year, same 140-character commentary from rambling, cursing, and grammatically incorrect DJs. Whether it was about a pile of sausages that triggered fond memories of DJ Khaled’s McDonald’s commercials, or a resolution that will likely be broken onboard Holy Ship this week, DJs were tweeting this New Year’s weekend as per usual. In case you were too busy lying on your couch watching Battlestar Galactica reruns to pick up your phone and see for yourself, here are some of THUMP Canada’s favourite tweets from the weekend:

New Years resolution: get pregnant in Berghain. Get at me haters. — THE BLACK MADONNA (@blackmadonnachi)December 31, 2015

my new years resolution is the same as it has been for the past 5 years: get money — STÖÖKI SOUND (@stookisound)January 2, 2016

ok I told myself no dj khaled related tweets in 2016 but I’m in Miami and I saw this so — Jai Wolf (@JaiWolfx)January 2, 2016

First meal of 2016 haggis supper n a bottle of ginger — Hudson Mohawke (@HudMo)January 1, 2016

2016. This year I’m gonna drink more water, have tons of sex, put out the craziest shit you ever heard and stop taking shit from anyone. — Lido (@Lidogotsongs)January 1, 2016

Hahaahaha someone at my house snorted cleaning powder on my table thinking it was Cocaine hahahahahaha — Alison Wonderland (@awonderdj)January 1, 2016

listening to the bieber album on our way 2 the party turn up — mija (@hi_mija)January 1, 2016

New Years resolution: slow down time — SKRILLEX (@Skrillex)December 31, 2015

I am not into time. — QT (@DRINKQT)January 1, 2016