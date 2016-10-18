Here’s Lady Gaga’s “A-Yo,” the Latest Single Off ‘Joanne’

Lady Gaga’s fifth studio record, Joanne, is out October 21, promising an interesting collection of collaborators from Mark Ronson to Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker. Today, Gaga shared the third single from the album, “A-YO,” which you can and should listen to below.

More so than “Perfect Illusion”‘s typically bombastic Gaga pop and “Million Reasons”‘s delicate balladry, “A-YO” bears Mark Ronson’s hallmarks. It’s catchy as hell, heavy on the handclaps, and pleasingly repetitive.

Videos by VICE

With Father John Misty, Josh Homme, Beck, and Florence Welch all set to appear on the album too, there’s a chance that Joanne will be a big, beautiful clusterfuck. Whatever it turns out to be, it’ll be fascinating.

