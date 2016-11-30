Here’s “Marrow,” a New Anohni Video That Couldn’t Have Come at a Better Time

Anohni’s videos for Hopelessness (strong candidate for most apt album title of the year) have formed a series, all minimal studies of various people lip-syncing to the album’s heavy material. “Marrow” is the latest, with NYC visual art veteran Lorraine O’Grady mouthing along to words about environmental destruction. Anohni also shared a statement about the video on her Facebook page, during which she comments on the DAPL standoff: “Stand with the Water protectors in North Dakota. There is only one prayer left: save the earth.” Watch the “Marrow” video below.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.