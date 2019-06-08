Watch the First ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Gameplay

Electronic Arts showed off 15 minutes of gameplay from Respawn Entertainment’s upcoming game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at its pre-E3 event EA Play on Saturday.

The footage started off three hours into the game and took place on the Wookie planet Kashyyyk. Cal Kestis—played by Cameron Monaghan of Shameless and Gotham—is an up-and-coming Jedi trying to rebuild the order after it was all but wiped out by Emperor Palpatine during his rise to power.

Videos by VICE

In the alpha gameplay shown off at Saturday’s event, Kestis meets up with Saw Gerrera—played by Forest Whitaker—and infiltrates an Empire base. Fallen Order is a third-person action game that, from what we’ve seen so far, leans heavily on lightsaber fights and using force powers to navigate the world and take enemies out.

As Kestis moved around the base, he ran along walls, used the force to stop spinning turbine blades so he could pass them, pulled vines towards him with his powers and—of course—cut through dozens of Stormtroopers. In combat that was reminiscent of Star Wars Dark Forces II: Jedi Knight or The Force Unleashed, Kestis force pulled Stormtroopers into his lightsaber, used the force to spin his blade into them, and deflected laser fire into their faces. When the action heated up and more Stormtroopers surrounded Kestis, he froze one in place using the force.

Titanfall 2 established Respawn’s pedigree with stellar single-player campaigns that made familiar tropes feel fresh, and that bodes well for Fallen Order.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will hit Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC on November 15, 2019.

