Here’s Rotterdam as a City for Ants

Dutch designers have turned Rotterdam’s urban street plan into a large scale ant farm for the opening of the city’s Office for Metropolitan Information (OMI). Rotterdam based design company, Studio 1:1, built an urban ant metropolis that directly recreates the map of the functionally-planned city in Southern Holland. Hundreds of Spanish ants now live and work through the streets of replicated Rotterdam, climbing over some of the city’s architectural icons. The colony of ants dig and mould their way through the existing city plan, forging new routes and street connections and gradually developing a new Rotterdam.

Check it out in action in the images and video, below:

Videos by VICE

Click here for more from Studio 1:1.

Related:

Artist Puts Ants to Work in New Exhibit

“What Is This, A Gallery For Ants?” Yes.

Artist In Rotterdam Creates The Biggest Artwork In The World

Cutting Edge Wave Pool Will Swell Through The Center Of Rotterdam