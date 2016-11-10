Here’s Slowcoaches Moody, Melodic “54” to Get You Through the Day

Slowcoaches sound perpetually fed up with everything, which is probably the correct response to the world right now. But their music sounds anything but apathetic. Their moody, melodic punk has one foot in 70s garage and the other in modern crunchy post-punk (think Japandroids and Cloud Nothings). In terms of emotional response they’re the perfect fusion between The Stooges and Ceremony – dejected and frustrated but often landing sunny side up.

Below we’re premiering their video for “54” from their debut album Nothing Gives. According to the band it’s about their mates’ party house in Leeds. So there you have it, Number 54, Leeds, consider yourself immortalised forever in punk rock.

Nothing Gives comes out via Leisure & District on December 2 and is available to pre-order here​.

Catch Slowcoaches live on the following dates:

3 Dec – Sheffield, The Picture House

4 Dec – Manchester, Sound Control

5 Dec – Birmingham, Sunflower Lounge

6 Dec – Hull, The Sesh at Polar Bear

7 Dec – Liverpool, Maguires Pizza Bar

8 Dec – Glasgow, The Hug & Pint

9 Dec – Leeds, Brudenell Games Room

10 Dec – London, The Lexington

11 Dec – Bristol, The Louisiana