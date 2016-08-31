Here’s Some Photos of Pigs Eating Watermelon

Jimmy Limit is a photographer from St. Catharines, Ontario. He traditionally works with ceramics and sculpture in a controlled studio space. In an attempt to break out of that rigid structure he visited Ralphy’s Retreat, an animal sanctuary in Ontario that mainly houses rescued pigs.

While at the sanctuary Limit quickly realized the complications of shooting animals.

“Pigs do what pigs wanna do and they’re really big and heavy and it’s hard to move them. They wanted to eat watermelon, so the photos are mostly pigs eating watermelon.”

We’re OK with that.