Here’s the Essay About Pizza that Earned a Teen Admission to Yale

Pizza is fucking great. You know it. Your grandma knows it. And, as it turns out, Yale University knows it.

In fact, the Ivy League school apparently so values the merits of pizza that the prestigious institution accepted a new student there for writing a personal essay about it in her application.

Carolina Williams of Brentwood, Tennessee answered Yale’s short essay prompt, which asked applicants to write about something they love, by writing about what she says is her true love: ordering pizza from Papa John’s.

Sure, Carolina ranked way up—in the top ten, in fact—in her graduating class, and was in a slew of honor societies. Sure, she competed in the Model UN and participated in Youth in Government.

But we’re pretty sure it was the pizza that clinched the deal. After all, upon receiving her acceptance letter from Yale, Williams noticed that the admissions officer left her the following note: “As a fellow lover of pizza, I laughed out loud (then ordered pizza) after reading your application.”

So, just what gave Williams the conviction to bet it all on Papa? She told The Tennesseean that when she sat down to write her college essay, Papa John’s pizza was simply the first thing that came to mind—and it wasn’t an attempt to seek Internet fame. “Honestly, I thought I should go with the first thing that popped in my head. It was completely genuine.”

Once again, humanity is humbled and grateful for the all-encompassing majesty that is pizza. As Williams puts it, “Accepting those warm cardboard boxes at my front door is second nature to me, but I will always love ordering pizza because of the way eight slices of something so ordinary are able to evoke feelings of independence, consolation and joy.”

Interestingly, Williams decided to go with Auburn University in Alabama because it had better scholarship opportunities and she says was a better fit for her.

But as far as pizza being a force of persuasion, we couldn’t agree more.