Here’s the First Clip from the Final Season of ‘BoJack Horseman’

BoJack Horseman, Netflix’s dark, quirky animated show about about a washed-up celebrity horse, has only gotten better with time, having picked up near-perfect ratings on every season since its first. The show has earned plenty of acclaim for its poignancy and emotional nuance as BoJack, voiced by Will Arnett, and his friends—like Amy Sedaris’s Princess Caroline and Alison Brie’s Diane Nguyen—navigate the bleakest parts of fame, feelings, and adulthood. But all good things must, sadly, come to an end.

Netflix announced today via Twitter that BoJack Horseman will soon return for season six, but the two-part season will be the show’s last. When the show last left off, everyone was struggling, with BoJack especially in the midst of a personal crisis. In the new trailer for season six, things are looking up: BoJack is writing letters and doing yoga at rehab, Princess Carolyn is dealing with parenthood, and Diane is still reporting for GirlCroosh.

Season six of BoJack will premiere in two parts on October 25 and January 31. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer here.