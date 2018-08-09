Here’s the First Gameplay Trailer for ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

Red Dead Redemption is my favorite game from Rockstar Games. The Grand Theft Autos are great, but Red Dead Redemption hit the perfect mix of gameplay and story. James Marston’s story of redemption set against the dying embers of the American frontier was excellent. The sequel, which takes place before the original game, looks just as incredible.

The first gameplay trailer showed off the game’s main character Arthur Morgan—a member of the Dutch van der Linde gang. The gang moves from territory to territory, setting up camp, and making trouble. The typical Rockstar gameplay elements are all there—an open world full of activities that earn cash or change the way the game plays. Morgan can hunt to help the camp, take on missions, play games with fellow outlaws, or just roam the world.

Videos by VICE

And that world is gorgeous. Red Dead Redemption’s American frontier is full of sweeping vistas that range from mountains, to forests, swamps, deserts, and cities. Everything Rockstar showed us in this gameplay trailer looked incredible and was constructed entirely out of gameplay footage.

Red Dead Redemption 2 hits the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26.