Here’s the Game of Thrones Intro Made with Real Board Games

Belts, plug-in fans, board games, and ice cream cartons replace the dynamic models in the Game of Thrones monumental opening sequence. As a part of College Humor’s second episode of GoT: Wish-fulfillment, animators Bill Bergen and Michael Cisneros recreate the emblematic map of Westeros without the help of CGI. King’s Landing rises from a game of LIFE. The towering stepped pyramids of Meereen are refurbished with Jenga pieces and a paper crane. And to top it all off, Pat Cassels sings a beautiful acapella rendition of the shows theme to accompany the animation.

Check out the full sketch here:

Nailed it. For more of Bill Bergen’s work, check out his website.

