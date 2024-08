Before leaving the company, a Black Google employee wrote a memo called “The Weight of Silence” and sent it to his coworkers. The memo is “a personal reflection on diversity and inclusion at Google, and 3 ways to improve both.”

The memo is at least the third in recent years to extensively detail internal culture at the company. Motherboard has obtained the memo and has embedded it below. Personal details have been redacted to protect the author from retaliation.