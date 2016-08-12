Here’s the New ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ Trailer (It Looks Pretty Rad TBQH)

It’s August, which means it’s time to ramp up the promo for the next Star Wars flick in what’s sure to be a near-yearly cycle until the end of time. I’m looking forward to Rogue One because, as someone who’s not super well-versed in the Expanded Universe, diving into some new story lines that shed new light on the Star Wars universe from fresh angles is a good way to better imagine how it all works. I love it when a fictional universe gets fleshed out!

Gonna be real with everyone: My first thought was shit, are they really going to turn the Death Star, which was one terrifying-ass weapon, into the same old trope? Do we need some sort of DOOM ORB in EVERY movie?

Thought two: The film is definitely riffing on film portrayals of the Pacific Theater of World War II, yet call me insane, but do these shots kind of feel like Halo 5? No?

You know, that one jungle level?

Okay, maybe that’s a stretch but that’s what I thought. But you GOTTA agree that this shot pays homage to the final satellite dish battle in GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo 64. Come on people!

The movie’s out in December, so we can all endlessly scrutinize the clues in the trailers we’ve seen so far. See anything you like? Ping me on Twitter and we can ooh and ahh together. Until next time, space warriors.