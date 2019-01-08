Here’s the Porn That Women Watched in 2018

This article originally appeared on VICE Quebec.

While the world is polishing the pearl alone, Pornhub, the porn video giant, likes to observe and compile. And if there is one thing the company learned about its horny customers in 2018, it’s that women like to look at women.

Videos by VICE

Among the “most searched terms” and the “most viewed categories” by ladies, “lesbian” steals the show, significantly outpacing the next term. “Lesbians scissoring” and “lesbian threesome” occupy them in 8th and 13th position. And “stepmom” and “milf” landed at nine and 10 for most-searched terms by women.

And the top new term for 2018 for women was “lesbian strap on”, which even defeated “Fortnite.”

The popularity of women with the ladies is not new. Last year, VICE showed the same trend, and it’s been the same since Pornhub began analyzing women’s porn habits back in 2014.

Two explanations for this have been put forward by Sexual Therapy Psychologist and Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center Director Laurie Betito. She points out that lesbian porn allows women “to see acts they like to receive, which is why” pussy licking “is so popular.” Last year, “licking pussy” was 281% more requested by women than men.

In 2016 , the psychologist suggested another track, as “lesbian,” “lesbian scissors,” “lesbian seduces a straight” and “trip to three lesbians” were among the most popular search terms of the year.

“Looking at these statistics, one might think that bicurious women are turning to [porn sites] for learning, ideas, confirmation and inclusion,” she said.

2018 in porn

Asian porn has always (or, in any case, since 2014) aroused the interest of women, but 2018 was a year where related terms were among the very most popular. “Japanese”, “hentai”, and “Korean” were respectively the 2nd, 3rd and 5th most sought after terms. “Threesome” was also among the most popular terms, in 4th place.

Pornhub’s analysis highlights a peculiarity in women’s preferences. Women are twice as likely as men to watch gangbangs and double penetration, but also twice as likely to watch romantic videos. According to psychologist Laurie Betito, “women are looking for more scenarios in their porn. In their fantasies, women want to be taken aback. This is interesting because, in reality, women are stronger, and “in control” of their sexuality, while in their fantasies, some of them return to more traditional gender roles. “

So, for 2019, I wish all of us to explore our fantasies, whatever they are. And maybe even try some new ones, since we’ve been checking off the same box for the last five years. I wish beautiful adventures on the island of Lesbos to those who wish, virtually or not.