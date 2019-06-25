Here’s the ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ E3 Demo That We Actually Liked

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is coming out in November, and until now Electronic Arts has only shown one, brief video of it. It was neat, but it didn’t do a lot to set it apart from other Star Wars video games. It had lightsabers and stormtroopers, sure, but nothing about it seemed exceptional. That’s a shame because the demo we got to see behind closed doors gave us a completely different, and much more promising impression of the game.

Luckily, EA just released a new, 30-minute video of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order which gives a clearer look at what we liked about it.

Videos by VICE

On Waypoint Radio, we said that the new Star Wars game channels the Dark Souls and Metroid games, complete with bonfires an interconnected map with blocked paths requiring upgrades. This new trailer shows off some of those features. At the 8:53 mark, the game’s protagonist Jedi Cal Kestis goes to his ship, where we can see a map displaying four different planets. During our demo, we saw the maps of those planets and found the places that are locked until Kestis unlocks more abilities and gear. At minute 11, Kesisti runs into one of those gated areas.

At just after 16 minutes, Kestis kneels in a pool of blue light and meditates. This acts like a bonfire in Dark Souls, allowing the player to save and regain health. It’s also where players will spend points to level up and purchase skills. The combat feels like Dark Souls too, with many of the buttons in Fallen Order doing the same things they do in Dark Souls and Sekiro. There’s even a stamina meter that Kestis can break for an instant kill, just like Sekiro.