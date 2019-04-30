Here’s the Trailer for the ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie

Paramount Pictures just released a new trailer for its upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie—and, yep, yeah… it’s really happening. It’s the first time we’re seeing Sonic’s weird body in action, voiced by Ben Schwartz, though images of the character’s weird body were circulated earlier in the year. (In December, after the teaser was released, Motherboard spoke to the furry fandom about the character. They were not impressed.)

The new trailer also features Jim Carrey as Sonic villain Dr. Robotnik and James Marsden as a cop and Sonic’s pal Tom Wachowski. Here’s what we know from the trailer: Sonic is on Earth to save the planet, and thanks to his terrible legs, he can, indeed, go fast. With Wachowski and Adam Pally as another cop, Sonic “navigates the complexities of life on Earth” to save it from Dr. Robotnik.

Videos by VICE

Sonic the Hedgehog is coming out November 8, and is directed by Jeff Fowler.