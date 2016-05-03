Here’s the Video of Drake’s Extensive Interview with Zane Lowe

Initially airing on Apple Radio 1 in advance of the release of VIEWS, Zane Lowe’s in-depth interview with Drake has now been released in full. The typically interview-averse rapper talks about the seasonal inspiration behind his newest album and building a project his home city of Toronto can take pride in. He also explains why Jay Z and Kanye were taken off “Pop Style,” and the state of his relationships with The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj. Watch the interview below.

Drake on The Weeknd

Drake on Rihanna

Drake on Nicki Minaj

Drake on Jay Z and Kanye

