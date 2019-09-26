Here’s the Whistleblower Complaint That Set Off Trump’s Impeachment Inquiry

WASHINGTON — The whistleblower complaint that kickstarted impeachment proceedings against President Trump has been declassified and released.

The document, drafted by a still-unidentified U.S. intelligence official, warns that Trump appeared to use his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “advance his personal interests,” and to solicit election interference from a foreign country.

And it says that probably a dozen other American government officials listened to that conversation. It says some officials were “deeply disturbed” about the call, and already talking to White House lawyers about whether the president at abused his office.

Read the full document below.

Cover image: President Donald Trump waves as he walks from the Oval Office to speak with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

