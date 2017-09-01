Here’s Ty Dolla $ign, Skrillex, and Damian Marley’s New Song, “So Am I”

Ty Dolla $ign is a hyper-talented guy who can do whatever he wants. Take “Stealing” from last year’s Campaign, a self-aggrandizing, whisky-sipping R&B track that had him crooning, “If breaking hearts was a crime / I’d do double time.” It fit seamlessly onto a record that featured the industrially sludgy Migos collaboration “???” and the loose melodic trap-rock of “Juice. He’s versatile, talented, and having fun. As Kyle Kramer wrote at Noisey last year, “Ty Dolla $ign is like an extremely successful version of your stoner uncle who plays the bass, and that guy is definitely having a great time.”



That doesn’t mean “So Am I,” his new collaboration with Damian Marley and Skrillex, is a good song. The reggae beat has been squeezed tightly through Skrillex’s desk and the yelped backing track sounds like a Pokemon in distress. It actively distracts from Ty and Marley’s vocals, which is a shame—the chorus-ending call of “So am I” is a decent hook. What could have been a fun blend of styles between Ty and Marley ends up sounding like a Fyre Festival promo and I blame Skrillex for this exclusively.

But maybe you can listen to “So Am I” below and pretend that the beat is less annoying. It’s worth a try.

Alex Robert Ross is on Twitter.

